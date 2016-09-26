Week in Review: July 24, 2015

Here are the top stories for the week of July 24.

The final candidates for the East Lansing City Council are in, although as of Friday at noon the candidates have four hours to withdraw from the race.

Seven candidates, including Mayor Nathan Triplett, have filed to run for three vacancies, and council members Kathleen Boyle and Diane Goddeeris will not be seeking reelection.

Former MSU basketball star Keith Appling has inked a two-year partially guaranteed contract with the Orlando Magic of the NBA, news outlets reported Monday.

The 6-foot-1 guard and graduate of Detroit Pershing High School played four years at MSU and finished his career with 1,509 points, 465 assists and 151 steals.

Crunchy’s is officially MSU’s top game-day restaurant according to a btn.com article by Brent Yarina, a senior editior at Big Ten Network.com. He compiled the top game-day restaurant for all 14 Big Ten schools.