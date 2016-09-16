Week in Review: August 7, 2015

Here are the top stories for the week of Aug. 7.

The 2015 National Order of the Arrow Conference used MSU as a venue this week, with 15,000 boy scouts foraging onto campus just a week after the scouts voted to allow openly gay leaders.

At the City Council meeting on Tuesday night, the East Lansing City Council deferred action on an ordinance that would prohibit the recreational use of roofs at its meeting Tuesday night.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership and the City of East Lansing signed a lease for the future use of Bailey Community Center, Mayor Nathan Triplett announced on his Twitter.

Yesterday I signed @CAHP_midMI option & lease agreement for future use of @CityofEL Bailey Center as senior housing. pic.twitter.com/JJqY0U60t3 — Nathan Triplett (@NathanTriplett) August 6, 2015

The center will be used as senior housing.