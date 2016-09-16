Allen, Harris and Calhoun named 2015 MSU football captains

The 2015 MSU football captains have been named — senior center Jack Allen, senior defensive end Shilique Calhoun and senior linebacker Darien Harris.

The coaches have no say in the naming of the captains. The captains are named through player voting.

Head coach Mark Dantonio has chosen to stick with a three captain system while incorporating a fourth rotational captain so all of his leaders can get the experience.

“I think (the players) did a nice job of picking the three, those guys are all guys that have played a lot of football here and have been in the program for five years," Dantonio said.

After a summer of building chemistry within the team, with everything from movie nights to texts letting guys know what to work on, Harris was humbled by his selection.

“It’s a tremendous honor, I told the team after that I’m very thankful, very humbled and honored for this," Harris said. "I’ve just been working this summer to be the best leader I can be.

"Just, you know, daily or weekly texts to guys telling them what they need to work on ... maybe just having the guys over for pizza to watch a movie or something, talking to a lot of guys that I haven’t talked to a lot in the past ... it’s helped us as a team grow in terms of our chemistry."

For Harris and the rest of the captains nothing changes, this is business as usual for the leaders on the team.

“At the end of the day I know I don’t have to change anything about myself, nor does Shilique (Calhoun), nor does Jack (Allen)," Harris said. "I feel like we got elected because of who we are and now we can continue to be that way."

Some may be wondering why senior quarterback Connor Cook was not elected as a captain, but Calhoun and the rest of the captains were quick to point out that he just as easily could have been one.

“I think that there’s a lot of people that could’ve been in our shoes, honestly," Calhoun said. "I didn’t even expect myself to be picked as a captain because we have so much great leadership on the team.”

Dantonio was also quick to point out that Cook is still an unquestioned leader of the team as the quarterback.

“Connor Cook is our quarterback," Dantonio said. "He drives the car. I don’t think there’s any question in that. As he goes, we go ... he’s definitely a leader on this team.”