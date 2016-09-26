VIDEO: MSU Police run test of Spartan Stadium evacuation

In an attempt to capitalize on the extra 15,000 people running around campus this week, MSU organized an evacuation drill of Spartan Stadium on Friday morning.

MSU police ran the evacuation, allowing most of the boy scouts on campus for the 2015 National Order of the Arrow Conference into the stadium and, after a brief exercise, ordered them out in a simulated weather emergency.

It took the scouts about an hour to fill their seats, then they participated in a flip card activity that broadcast their logo and "NOAC 2015: It Starts with Us".

University officials watched as thousands of Boy Scouts evacuated the stadium during a drill August 7, 2015. Catherine Ferland/ The State News Catherine Ferland / The State News

At about 10:10, the order was given to evacuate which was completed in about 15 minutes, half the time it would have taken to evacuate the 80,000-person capacity stadium.

"It was really great to have the scouts here," said MSU police officer Melissa Congleton, who organized the drill. "They were very helpful. This is going to be the biggest evacuation drill in the history of Spartan Stadium."

The drill helped meet the scouts' requirement for the Emergency Preparedness merit badge.