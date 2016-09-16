Move-in day has freshmen thinking about their futures, independence

Eight year old Lexi Bennett, left, and James Madison freshman Hudson Bennett, center, arrange his room with the rest of his family on Aug. 30, 2015, at Case Hall "It's scary. I'm scared," Bennett said. "I know it's gonna be good fro me, but I'm gonna miss my family." Joshua Abraham/The State News

Case Hall is always a bustling environment, but with the additional employees, parents, and the sheer volume of incoming freshmen, the dormitory was livelier than usual.

But Sunday had a different vibe than its usual hustle-and-bustle.

For the freshmen moving into the dorms, Sunday marked the beginning of a new life.

Move-In 2015

"I'm excited to be on my own and to be independent," James Madison freshman Teddy Tam said.

Standing amid the clutter of his half-packed belongings, Tam glanced down at the pieces of a cabinet he had yet to assemble, joking that putting it together was his most pressing stressor.

"My parents sometimes question my responsibility, but I feel like it's all up to me now," Tam said. "No one can hold me accountable anymore, which is nice."

This is the first time most freshman have lived on their own, and how they handle their newfound freedom will determine how successful their time at MSU will be.

As some say, freedom can be a double-edged sword.

"Being responsible for myself works two ways," packaging freshman Cameron Stowe said. "I like being responsible for myself and making my own decisions, but I'm also nervous for it."

But Stowe is not the only one anxious about this new step towards adulthood.

James Madison freshman Hudson Bennett also expressed some apprehension.

"It's scary, I'm scared," Bennett said. "I know it's gonna be good for me. But I'm gonna miss my family for sure."

But parents also harbor mixed emotions as they watch their children leave their homes.

"It's an exciting time of our lives," Bennett's father, Chris Bennett, said. "It's a little scary, maybe, as a parent, but it's time for him to move on and start his next stage of his life."

But these freshmen were not the first ones to move in — international students had their move-in day on August 22.

The move-in date for returning students is Monday at 8 a.m.