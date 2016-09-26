Week in Review: August 14, 2015

Here are the top stories for the week of August 14.

MSU Football held its media day earlier this week, where its goals for the season were discussed.

Despite their recent success, including being ranked No. 6 for recruting and four 11-win seasons in five years, the Spartans are not satisfied. The approach to the summer, the training camps and the upcoming season has been the same — reach higher. That also just so happens to be the mantra for the 2015 season.

In other football news, fifth-year senior linebacker Ed Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through Wednesday’s first preseason practice in full pads according to a press release.

At the beginning of this week, the East Lansing area was hit by a torrential downpour , causing a number of safety hazards and floods.