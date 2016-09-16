VIDEO: Great Lakes Folk Festival brings cultural celebration to downtown E.L.

The MSU Museum's annual Great Lakes Folk Festival made its way to Downtown East Lansing Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday Aug. 9.

The festival annually showcases many different varieties of music, art and culture from all around the world. Acting Director of the MSU Museum Lora Helou compared it to essentially taking an entire museum and putting on the streets of East Lansing.