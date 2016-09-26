Week in Review: July 31, 2015

Here's the top stories for the week of July 31.

Woody’s Oasis Bar and Grill is the latest on an increasingly long list of downtown East Lansing restaurants closing this summer.

MSU football head coach Mark Dantonio announced July 27 via a statement that junior running back Delton Williams, who violated a university ordinance by possessing a weapon on campus last March, will rejoin the football team in mid-August.

Seth Zundel, an alumnus and Bernie Sanders’ supporter hosted a campaign kickoff event on Wednesday at New Community Co-op that featured a live stream address from the candidate, said he thinks younger voters have responded so well to Sanders because he acts like a normal person and is not afraid of the tough issues.