Local businesses draw crowd in Lansing for Taste of Downtown

The sixth annual Taste of Downtown took place Saturday, July 25 on the 100 block of Washington Sq. in Downtown Lansing.

The event, which took months of planning on behalf of Downtown Lansing Inc., saw 13 Lansing restaurants participate, with over 100 different wines available for tasting.

In addition to the many food and drink options at Saturday's event, Taste of Downtown also included four bands as live entertainment.